Additional local COVID-19 cases

The Holmes and Washington County Health Departments announced additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

In Holmes County, one individual is a 36-year-old male, and the other individual is a 33-year-old male. Both individuals are under investigation. This totals 13 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.

In Washington County, one individual is a 68-year-old female, and the other individual is a 33-year-old male. Both individuals are under investigation. This totals 16 positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

The Holmes County Health Department is operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-614-6045.

The Washington County Health Department is operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-845-5105.