Adams obit

Mr. Randall ‘Randy’ Scott Adams, age 54, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 7, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born January 28, 1966 in Geneva, Alabama. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Florence Sowell Adams.

Randy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda Miller Adams of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Hillary Brock and husband Jonathon of Bonifay, FL; one son, Holton Adams of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Bryce Brock, Harper Brock and Eden Brock all of Bonifay, FL; his father, James Earl Adams of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Wesley Adams and wife Nina of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Cindy Wilson and husband, Mark of Bonifay, FL and Annah Stewart and husband Brett of Frisco, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held 5:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2020, at Billy Brock Farms, 1698 White Road, Bonifay, Florida. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.