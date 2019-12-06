Active Shooter — UPDATE

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – Officials at Naval Air Station Pensacola report that an active shooter incident occurred this morning on the base. Four people are confirmed dead, including the shooter. The incident took place this morning at Building 633.

The base is still in lockdown as first responders secure the scene. Base security and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating. The names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

More information will be released as it becomes available.