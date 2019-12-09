Active shooter update on injured

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station Pensacola is currently open for current DoD ID card holders only. The Museum and Lighthouse will be open, but only for current DoD ID card holders.

Of the eight injured during the active shooter incident on Dec. 6, 2019, five have been released from the hospital. The three remaining are currently in stable condition.

Assistance is available at the Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC). FFSC will have counselors there to support witnesses, friends, family and base residents. They can be contacted at (850) 452-5990.