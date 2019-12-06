Active shooter incident services

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – The installation is now open to Mission Essential Personnel only through weekend. Families who live on base will have access to the base and their residences. The National Naval Aviation Museum is closed until further notice. The Barrancas National Cemetery is closed to visitors until further notice.

“Today was a sad day for Naval Air Station Pensacola and the local community with the events that unfolded onboard the installation,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer, Capt. Tim Kinsella. “We appreciate the support that we have received from across the country to include local, state and federal agencies. The quick actions by our naval security forces and local law enforcement prevented the situation from potentially being worse than it was. NAS Pensacola stands strong with our Navy family and our Pensacola community. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the victims and their families.”

An Emergency Family Assistance Center has been established at the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (bldg. 3249) and will operate until 9 p.m. They will open at the Fleet and Family Service Center (FFSC) at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. FFSC will have counselors there to support witnesses, friends, family and base residents. They can be contacted at (850) 452-5000.