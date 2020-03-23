A message from Sheriff John Tate

HOLMES COUNTY – I know that we are in uncertain times and in uncharted waters.

I just want to assure the people of Holmes County that the men and women of Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are still fully functioning and here to serve you.

We have implemented additional protective measures and are complying with the instructions of Governor DeSantis and with CDC recommendations.

Currently, all in-person visitation is still suspended at the Holmes County Jail with the exception of attorney-client visitation. We encourage those wishing to have visitation to utilize our video visitation option as an alternative.

The jail lobby is open to those wishing to add funds to inmate accounts; however, no outside materials will be accepted at this time. We’re continuing to monitor and screen all inmates, as well as jail staff prior to the beginning of their shift.

We are also continuing to respond to calls as usual, and our administrative lobby remains open. This situation could change at any time, but we are keeping a vigilant eye on the progression of COVID-19 and will immediately notify you of any modifications to our current operations.

If you have a non-emergency issue and need to speak with a deputy, you can still call our communications center at 850-547-3681, option 1 and request a phone call from a deputy.

With that in mind, please understand that if a deputy responds to your call, they will be practicing social distancing to the extent that it is possible. This may mean standing six feet away from you or not shaking your hand, but this precaution is for everyone’s well-being. Obviously, this does not include circumstances such as performing life-saving measures.

Rest assured, we are still going about the business of protecting and serving Holmes County and its citizens.