UF/IFAS Extension invites you to join us for A Healthy Table: Virtual Cooking School. In our virtual cooking school, you will learn how to prepare healthy meals for your family through self-paced online lessons and hands-on cooking activities. You will have opportunities to engage in monthly live virtual cooking demonstrations and interactive learning experiences.

Register before February 9th and save 20% off the ticket price. Early registrants gain access to a bonus class and kick-off event. Tickets are on sale for $19.99 until February 9th and $25 thereafter. Registration will close on February 23. Once registered, you will receive the Zoom class link and the link to the class website. Register here: http://bit.ly/ahealthytable.

Monthly Zoom class events will be held from 6:30 – 7:30 pm CT on:

Tuesday, February 9: Kickoff Event Available for Early Birds only Program introduction and a sweet, healthy treat demonstration

Tuesday, February 23: Lesson 1, Kitchen skills primer

Tuesday, March 23: Lesson 2, Cooking techniques – baking, grilling, roasting

Tuesday, April 27: Lesson 3, Simple dishes – eggs, breads, salads, pasta

Tuesday, May 25: Lesson 4, One-dish meals – one-pot, slow cooker, packet meals

Tuesday, June 22: Lesson 5, Entertaining and special occasions – setting a table, appetizers

Come cook with us and set your table for better health.

For more information, contact Judy Corbus, UF/IFAS Extension Holmes County, 850-547-1108 or jlcorbus@ufl.edu.