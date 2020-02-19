6th Annual Wildflower Fest

The sixth annual North Florida Wildflower Festival is set for Saturday, April 25th in downtown Blountstown’s Magnolia Square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

A variety of vendors featuring flowers, plants, outdoor items, handcrafted and handmade items, jewelry, home décor, baked goods, and artwork will be onsite. The festival is always on the lookout for vendors with unique and one-of-a-kind goods and wares. Will you join us?

Guests will also enjoy music, FREE kids’ activities coordinated by Calhoun County 4-H, train rides on the Blountstown Rotary Train to the M&B Depot Museum and playground, as well as the charming shops and restaurants of downtown Blountstown.

All food vendor spaces have been filled, but arts and craft vendors are still being accepted.