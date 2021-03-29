5th Annual Holmes District Schools Special Olympics

Bonifay – Join Holmes District Schools for their 5th Annual Special Olympics event on Thursday, April 8 at the Bonifay Recreation Center. The event begins with an opening ceremony at 9:00 a.m. with various track and field events held throughout the day.

Athletes representing each school in Holmes County will take place in events like 100m dash, 4x100m relay, running long jump, softball toss and more. There will also be three-legged races, bean bag tosses, sack races and many more events throughout the day.

For more information, contact Emily McCann at 850-849-2633.