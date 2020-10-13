4-H specialty license plates

Be one of the first to get the new specialty license plate with the distinctive green and 4-H clover logo in Florida! Starting October 16, vouchers for these tags will be available for purchase at all county tax collector offices and license plate agencies in Florida.

4-H needs 3,000 supporters to purchase vouchers in order for the production of the license plate to begin. Voucher cost is approximately $33, which includes the $25 specialty plate fee + processing. What is great is that 100% of the $25 specialty plate fee goes directly towards statewide youth leadership programs that our local youth participate in. Such programs include the FL 4-H camping programs, 4-H University, FL 4-H Executive Board events, etc. where youth learn important life skills such as decision making and problem solving.

So, come on 4-H Family, now is the time to show your 4-H GREEN! Help drive our youth forward in leadership – Buy a FL 4-H tag voucher on October 16! We can make the best better together!

4-H is a community of young people ages 5-18 across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H programs are available to young people in all states, U.S. territories and U.S. military installations worldwide, regardless of gender, race, creed, color, religion, or disability.

For more information on Holmes County 4-H programs, contact Niki Crawson, Holmes County 4-H Youth Development Agent, at ncrawson@ufl.edu or visit https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/ufholmescounty4-h.