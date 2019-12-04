Wright obit

Mrs. Minnie Adams Wright, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 2, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay. She was born October 7, 1935 in Geneva County Alabama to the late Joe Adams and Mae Bell Shiver Adams.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband Doyse Wright; five brothers, Henry B. Adams, Calvin Adams, Alvin Adams, R.B. Adams and Ralph Adams; four sisters, Ouida Gilmore, Hazel Bodie, Quinn Tew and Dorothy Smith.

Mrs. Wright is survived by two special nieces, Cathy Britton and Kimberly Bailes, both of Bonifay; one sister, Mary Paul and husband Julian of Bonifay; three great-nephews, Jonah Ellsworth, Ian Ellsworth and Avery Ellsworth; a special friend, Holly Madden; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Edward Barley and Rev. Mike Browning officiating. Interment will follow in the Esto Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Peel Funeral Home.