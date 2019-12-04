It’s Christmas Fest and parade time in Chipley

Organizers of the 2019 Chipley Christmas Fest have added an additional activity for the kids. A Christmas Card Contest for all seven 5th Grade Classes at Kate Smith Elementary School in Chipley will vie for a special prize.

Each class is to design a Christmas Card on donated plywood in time for judging at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6th. The First Place Prize for the winning class will be a Pizza Party, courtesy of Hungry Howies. Judges will be Aaron Miller from Falling Waters State Park, Steven Daniel from Hungry Howies and Cody Bogett from Surplus & Salvage who donated the plywood.

After the Christmas Fest event, all seven Christmas Cards will be available for viewing at different locations around Chipley.