Ebanks obit

Phillip K. Ebanks, 57 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord, November 28, 2019 at his residence.

Phillip was born in Roatan, Bay Island of Honduras on August 14, 1962 to Keiffer Ebanks and Brodel Johnson. He moved to Chipley in 2016 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he had worked in marine construction. He was a member of Rivertown Community Church of Chipley, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Keiffer and Brodel Ebanks.

He is survived by his loving wife DeeAnn Ebanks of Chipley, Florida; sons: Brandon Ebanks of Coral Springs, Florida; Gerald McMillen of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughters: Natasha Whittley and husband Blake of Rockledge, Florida; Brigitte Ebanks and husband Josh Barnett of Coral Springs, Florida; brothers: Paul Ebanks of South Bay, Florida; Peter Ebanks of Roatan, Honduras; Patrick Ebanks of New Orleans, Louisiana; sisters: Sharon Ebanks and husband Gary Lynn of Knoxville, Tennessee; Susie Ebanks of Roatan, Honduras; Patty Ebanks of New Orleans, Louisiana; four grandchildren.

A private family memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Pompano Beach, Florida on December 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Phillip’s honor to the I AM ALS foundation at www.iamals.org.

www.obertfuneralhome.com