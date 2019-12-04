Cline obit

Darrell D. Cline, age 58 of Ozark, AL passed from this life on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Nolan Hospital in Dothan, AL. He was born on March 31, 1961 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Barney and Lavina (Ryan) Cline.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Donnie Cline and one sister, Gail Cline.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Lisa (Raby) Cline of Ozark, AL, one son, Darrell Cline Jr. and wife Rebbecca of Ozark, AL, two daughters, Candace Morris and husband Kevin of Bonifay, FL, Amanda Cline of Portsmouth, OH, five brothers, Mike Cline of Portsmouth, OH, Ronnie Cline and wife Lola of Portsmouth, OH, Gary Cline and wife Monya of Bloomville, OH, Kevin Cline and wife Debbie of Portsmouth, OH, Charles Cline and wife Linda of Cocoa, FL, five sisters, Brenda Robinson and husband Curt of New Boston, OH, Dianna Crabtree and husband Mike of Lucasville, OH, Jean Evans and husband Don of Sciotoville, OH, Linda King and husband Mark of Portsmouth, OH, Lavina Keys and husband Keith of Portsmouth, OH, nine grandchildren, Madison Morris, Zachary Morris, Kolton Morris, Peyton Morris, Mason Morris, Darrell Cline III, Hunter Cline, Gunner Cline and Brian Cline.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Bonifay, FL at 12:00 P.M. with Reverend Billy Tinsley officiating. Interment will be held at Bonifay City Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

