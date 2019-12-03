TrophyCatch to give away new bass boat in live drawing

One lucky TrophyCatch registrant is going to win a brand-new bass boat this weekend and the public can enjoy the festivities. Thanks to conservation partnerships, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) TrophyCatch program will be awarding a Phoenix Bass Boats Pro 819 to one of five randomly-selected finalists. The boat is powered by a 200hp Mercury Marine motor and MotorGuide trolling motor, guided by Lowrance electronics, and anchored by Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchor System.

“It’s an incredibly nice bass fishing package valued at over $56,000,” said Jon Fury, director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “Everyone who sees it — staff and anglers alike — have been impressed with the design and layout. Only generous partnerships with industry and conservation leaders like Phoenix Bass Boats and Mercury Marine make such an offering possible.”

The drawing will take place this Saturday, Dec. 7, following the 2 p.m. weigh-in for the Bobby Lane High School Cup (BLC) fishing tournament at Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, Marina & RV Resort, 14900 Camp Mack Rd., Lake Wales, FL 33898. The public is invited to attend the drawing. The five drawing finalists were randomly selected from 28,384 TrophyCatch program registrants, and are Ben Furfine, Charlie Hobson, Mike Jarvis, Roland Paradise Jr., and James Morgan. The drawing this Saturday will determine which of the lucky finalists will go home a winner of the new Phoenix bass boat package.

The Bobby Lane High School Cup is a nonprofit tournament held annually to raise funds to provide educational scholarships for high school seniors with an interest in bass fishing. Teams from all over the southern states come to compete for the title of BLC Champions.

TrophyCatch is a citizen-science conservation program that rewards anglers who catch, document and release largemouth bass heavier than 8 pounds throughout Florida. Data collected by the program help the FWC better enhance, conserve and promote trophy bass fishing. Anglers who wish to participate — and who want to be included in next year’s boat drawing — can visit TrophyCatch.com to register and learn more.