Suspicious vehicle report leads to two arrests

Two men were arrested last week after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle stopped on State Road 77 near Clayton Road in Chipley.

Around 9:30 p.m., November 26th, a WCSO K9 unit responded to the area and located a Chevrolet pickup truck matching the description of the vehicle given. The driver, 41-year-old Donald Downey of Tallahassee, advised the deputy he ran out of gas.

A brief investigation led to a search of the vehicle. Deputies located a digital scale and a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue. Methamphetamine was also discovered in a vial next to the driver’s seat, in the glove compartment, and in a pill bottle under the passenger’s seat.

Downey, who stated the narcotics belonged to him, was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, 19-year-old Tristen Yeomans of Quincy, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Leon County.

Both men were booked into the Washington County Jail.

“A critical element to being able to successfully remove illicit narcotics from our streets is the information that we receive from concerned citizens,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We ask that you continue to report any suspicious activity that you see.”