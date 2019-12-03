NAS Pensacola annual tree-lighting ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola will conduct its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Mustin Beach Club onboard the air station.

This is the 8th year the air station has conducted a tree lighting ceremony, and NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Timothy Kinsella is scheduled to officially plug in the lights. The tree stands 36 ft. tall and has approximately 6,500 lights.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony will also feature a ‘Trees for Troops’ event, where free Christmas trees will be distributed to active duty service members with families. Vouchers for the trees must be picked up at the MWR Admin Office, located at Radford Gym, prior to Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 3:30 p.m. and will be available for pictures. Crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and games will be available. The event is open to all active duty personnel, military retirees, DoD civilians and their family members.