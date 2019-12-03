Morrell obit

Mrs. Elma Edell Morrell, age 95, of Ebro, Florida passed away December 1, 2019 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. She was born September 9, 1924 in Ebro, Florida to the late Ira Strickland and Zellie McKinney Strickland.

In addition to her parents, Elma was preceded in death by her husband, Obie T. Morrell, a son, Orvis Tate Morrell, a granddaughter, Tammy Gilley, three brothers, Emmett Strickland, G.W. Strickland and Ira Strickland, Jr., and three sisters, Bethel Morrell, Odessa Casey and Velma Stiller.

Mrs. Morrell is survived by one daughter, Edell Gilley and husband Charles of Ebro, FL; one sister, Idell Anglin of Ebro, FL; six grandchildren, Tate Morrell and wife Amanda of Vernon, FL, Frankie Morrell of Ebro, FL, Brian Morrell of Evergreen, AL, Michael Gilley and wife Lorie of Freeport, FL, Karen Hornsby and husband Todd of Jacksonville, FL and Tammy Payne of Ebro, FL; 13 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; extended family, Matt and Kathy Sistrunk of Panama City Beach, FL and Angela Short of Brooklyn, AL.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019, at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church in Ebro, Florida with Rev. Donald DeBose officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebro Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at The Sanctuary Assembly of God Church.