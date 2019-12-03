Manuel obit

John Frank Manuel, 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away on November 29th, 2019.

Johnny was born in Jacksonville, FL on April 17th, 1941 to John Bryson Manuel and Myrtle Smith Manuel. The family moved to Bonifay shortly thereafter.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by Susan Murphy Manuel, his wife of 15 years; his children, Janet Hope Manuel (Tina) of Holt, FL, John Wesley “Jay” Manuel (Jana) of Lynn Haven, FL, James Bryson “Jimmy” Manuel (LeAnne) of Bonifay, Maria Manuel Wallace (Tim) of Auburn, AL; siblings Joan Manuel Dowling of Bonifay, Joe Manuel of Kissimmee, FL, Jennifer Manuel Cloud of Bonifay, Judy Manuel Parker of Bonifay; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Johnny graduated from Holmes County High School 1959. Thereafter, he served eight years in Florida National Guard. He and his father formed Tri-County Gas, Inc. in 1960. He served as president of the company from 1983 until he retired in 2001. He also enjoyed farming and raising cattle and operated JFM Farms for the past 30 years. He was a dedicated member of the community, serving on the Bonifay Volunteer Fire Dept. for 20 years, 13 years as fire chief. He was instrumental in forming the Bonifay Fire and Rescue Unit where he was one of the lead rescue divers. Johnny was voted Citizen of the Year by the Bonifay City Council in 1979. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of the Bonifay Hunting and Fishing Club for 48 years, serving as president numerous times. He was a member of the Bonifay Blue Devils Quarterback Club and served a term as its president. Johnny was also a private pilot.

Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church of Bonifay, FL on Wednesday, December 4th. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Graveside service to follow at Bonifay Cemetery.