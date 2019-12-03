Globetrotters at Chipola December 9

The Original Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the Chipola College Milton Johnson Center, Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. A worldwide icon, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills, the Globetrotters were founded in 1926.

For 94 years, the team has been known for breaking down barriers, acts of kindness and a commitment to fans that goes well beyond the game. The “Ambassadors of Goodwill”™ have dazzled and dunked their way into the hearts of over 148 million fans worldwide. The Globetrotters’ spectacular live show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment, showcasing some of the greatest athletes on the planet. With incredible ball handling wizardry, amazing rim-rattling dunks and trick shots, side-splitting comedy and unequaled on-court fan interaction, this must-see event is guaranteed to entertain the whole family – creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Tickets start at $30 for bleacher seats. Chair back seats are $40. The Bench package–$166—includes one seat on the bench with the team, backstage meet and greet, replica jersey, program, Sharpie lanyard.

For groups of 10 or more, scouts or military, contact: Cole Arrington at 1-800-641-4667 ext. 1877, or email: arrington@harlemglobetrotters.com.

For tickets, visit: www.harlemglobetrotters.com/world-tour/schedule.