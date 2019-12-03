Dodgion obit

Michael Graham Dodgion, age 69 of Marianna, FL passed from this life on November 4, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1950 in Falls Church, VA to the late Robert Graham Dodgion and Annie Marie Johnston.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his niece, Nancy Renee Dodgion.

He is survived by five sons, Jon Michael Dodgion and wife Sharon of Chapel Hill, TN, Joshua Graham Dodgion and wife Kasey of Naples, FL, Daniel Dodgion of Marianna, FL, Michael Dodgion Jr. of Marianna, FL, Benjamin Dodgion of Marianna, FL, one daughter, Kari Dodgion Jeong and husband Wooseok of Seoul, South Korea, two brothers, Gary Dodgion and wife Janice of Franklin, NC, Jeff Dodgion of Roanoke, VA, nine grandchildren and one nephew.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

