Mr. James Henry King, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 29, 2019 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born October 13, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr. King was preceded in death by his father, Joseph James King and his mother, Ida Ciammaichella Midyette.

Mr. King is survived by one son, Joseph James King and Pamela of Wakulla, FL; one daughter, Janet Smith and Jason Dominici of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Mary King of Tallahassee, FL, Justin and Heather Smith of Bonifay, FL, Devin and Marena Smith of Bonifay, FL, Austin and Briana Smith of Bonifay, FL and Melea Smith of Tallahassee, FL; three great-grandchildren, Myles, Mya and Hayston.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.