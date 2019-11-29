Chipley basketball

Chipley hosted Ashford in boys and girls basketball on Tuesday, November 26.

In the girls varsity game, Ashford won 43-35.

Scoring for Ashford were: Ford 3, Brown 3, Curl 2, Glover 7, Williams 3, Decker 3, McCree 18, Bell 4.

Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 12, Thurman 6, Martinez 1, Hargrove 2, Brown 13, Cooper 1.

In the boys JV game, Ashford won 58-55.

Scoring for Ashford were: E. Williams 20, J. Fields 7, C. Fields 19, M. Williams 12.

Scoring for Chipley were: P. Moore 15, T. Watford 3, C. Holmes 2, A. Lewis 6, A. Watford 5, M. Barnes 17, R. Parker 2, A. Sapp 5.

In the boys varsity, Ashford won 54-47.

Scoring for Ashford were: D. Newton 24, T.J. Holston 10, M. McNight 6, K. Walker 2, S. Griffin 4, J. Lasseter 8.

Scoring for Chipley were: C. Aycock 11, T. Kennedy 2, W. Taylor 2, A. Granger 6, I. Berry 13, B. Suggs 2, C. Meredith 11.