Simmons obit

Mr. Ricky Eugene Simmons, 63, of Bonifay, Florida, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home in Bonifay.

Born Friday, January 6, 1956 in Bonifay, he was the son of the late John Robert Simmons, Jr. and the late Margaret Dunlap Simmons.

He was a veteran of The United States Air Force.

Surviving are sons, John Robert Simmons, III and wife Jennifer of Bonifay, Ricky Eugene Simmons, Jr., William Christopher Earl Doss Martin of Hartford, AL, and Jordan Russell King of Bonifay, daughters, Jade Nicole Simmons of Bonifay, and Stephanie Simmons of Lenoir, TN, brother, John Michael Simmons and wife Gayle of Bonifay, sisters, Judy Killingsworth of Dothan, AL, and Corey Williams and husband Mark of Havana, GA, and 13 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Goodson officiating. Interment will be with Military Rights in Shady Grove Cemetery, Bonifay, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel .