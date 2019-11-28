Meth found in two Ebro traffic stops

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies made two unrelated felony drug arrests Monday night during traffic stops in Ebro.

Around 7:30 p.m., November 25th, deputies took the driver of the first vehicle, 30-year-old Zachary Barton of Ponce de Leon, into custody after locating two plastic bags of methamphetamine and a straw containing residue in Barton’s fanny pack. Barton was stopped in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas Station after he was seen driving with a suspended license.

During the same time, a second vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Strickland Road and U.S 20. The passenger, 27-year-old Angel Gail Carroll of Ponce de Leon, was taken into custody after deputies learned she was concealing a contact case containing methamphetamine and a syringe in a body cavity.

Carroll admitted to hiding the narcotics as the deputy stopped the vehicle.

Both Carroll and Barton were booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barton was also charged with driving with a suspended license.