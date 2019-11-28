McFatter Avenue lane restrictions at SR 79 in Vernon

McFatter Avenue will be reduced to one lane at State Road 79 in Vernon from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3 to install drainage. Traffic flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic through the construction area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.

