Gainey obit

Shirley H. Gainey, age 78, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. She was born on April 27, 1941 in Jackson County, FL to the late Allen David Hargrove and Eula Mae Sapp.

She is a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area.

Along with her parents Shirley is preceded in death by three brothers, Allen Hargrove Jr., Richard Hargrove, Jimmy Ray Hargrove, one sister, Agnes Dykes.

Survivors include, two brothers, Alton Hargrove of Tallahassee, FL, Roy Hargrove of Cottondale, FL, five sisters, Eva Jewel Whitehead of Cottondale, FL, Mary Frances Tindell of Cottondale, FL, Margie Greenman of Sneads, FL, Myrl Armstrong of Graceville, FL and Rita Gail Tindell Sewell of Cottondale, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Reverend David Taylor will be officiating. Interment will follow at Cottondale Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

