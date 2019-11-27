“Sick in Paradise”: Floridians navigating state’s broken health care system share their stories

ORLANDO, Fla. – Enormous barriers exist for people in Florida living without the security of health insurance. “Sick in Paradise,” a new project of the Medicaid Matters for Florida coalition, features stories from residents across the Sunshine State who are unable to get or keep health care coverage under Florida’s extremely low income threshold for Medicaid. The website also invites Floridians to share their own experiences trying to access affordable medical care.

Accounts range from a mother of two with bipolar disorder, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, who lost her Medicaid benefits after she started working at a job that paid $11/hour, to a veteran’s family that lost coverage when they moved to Florida from Ohio.

In Florida, the income threshold for Medicaid is only 32 percent of the federal poverty level for parents; in a family with one child, for example, parents are unable to receive coverage if their annual income exceeds $6,825. Adults without children are unable to qualify for Medicaid benefits at any income level.

“There are now 37 states that have opted to expand Medicaid. Florida is one of a dwindling number of holdouts, despite an enormous body of research showing that expansion improves health outcomes for adults and children,” said Sadaf Knight, CEO of Florida Policy Institute. “The ‘Sick in Paradise’ stories are real accounts of people whose health and livelihood are in many instances hanging in the balance as state leaders continue to push back against expanding access to coverage.”

“These stories show just how hard Floridians are working to make ends meet and just how hard Florida is making it for them,” said Scott Darius, executive director of Florida Voices for Health.

“Hundreds of thousands of low-income Floridians have no pathway to affordable health coverage because our state has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act,” said Miriam Harmatz, executive director of Florida Health Justice Project. “The people who serve our communities every day–waitresses, home health aides, construction workers–go without the health care they need while our tax dollars to cover them sit in Washington D.C.”

The Medicaid Matters for Florida Coalition is spearheaded by Florida Health Justice Project, Florida Policy Institute and Florida Voices for Health, with the support of Community Catalyst. The coalition is focused on building a learning community of partner organizations in support of expanding Medicaid to adults with low income.