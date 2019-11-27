FWC and partners hosting workshops on how to write burn prescriptions

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida Forest Service and Tall Timbers, in cooperation with University of Florida/IFAS and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service, are hosting two workshops in northwest Florida to guide private landowners through the process of writing a burn prescription.

The workshops, offered by the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, will be held in Okaloosa and Washington counties in December. The locations and times are:

Okaloosa County

Dec. 5 (8:30 a.m. to noon)

UF/IFAS Okaloosa County Extension Service

3098 Airport Road in Crestview

Washington County

Dec. 18 (8:30 a.m. to noon)

UF/IFAS Washington County Extension Service

1424 Jackson Ave. in Chipley

Private landowners are invited to learn about the process of writing a burn prescription using a designated location and current conditions, learn the importance of burn plan development in private land management and learn how USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service provides financial assistance for prescribed burning.

To pre-register for the workshops, contact UF/IFAS Okaloosa County Extension Service at 850-689-5850 or UF/IFAS Washington County Extension Service at 850-638-6265.

Learn more about the Landowner Assistance Program at MyFWC.com/LAP.