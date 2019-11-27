Ebro traffic stop yields meth

A 50 year old Panama City man was arrested for meth after deputies stopped his vehicle in Ebro.

Just after 9 p.m. November 12th, deputies stopped a silver Ford F150 near the intersection of Strickland Road and U.S. 20 in Washington County.

The driver, Anthony Gardner, was taken into custody after deputies located a bag of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a cut straw in his possession.

Gardner was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.