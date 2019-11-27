Disturbance leads to meth arrest

A Youngstown man was arrested last week on drug-related charges after deputies responded to a disturbance call.

Just after 1:30 a.m., November 21st, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call requesting assistance after an argument developed at a residence on Peacock Circle.

A witness to the incident, 54-year-old Charles Jackson Shields, was taken into custody during the investigation after deputies located several plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, a vial containing methamphetamine, and three glass pipes in Shields’ possession.

Shields was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.