Traffic shift on SR 77 from Houston Road to I-10

All traffic on State Road 77 from south of Houston Road to Interstate 10 in Washington County will be transitioned to the newly constructed northbound lanes beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The shift will allow crews to begin reconstruction efforts of the new southbound lanes. The new traffic pattern will be clearly marked, and additional signage and message boards will be on site to assist travelers.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and use caution when driving through the work zone.