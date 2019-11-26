One in custody following domestic altercation

WESTVILLE – A Westville man is facing multiple charges after the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday, November 21, to a disturbance at a Hicks Road address in Westville.

Deputies responded to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. and observed 26-year-old Jesse David Hicks behaving in an aggressive manner, yelling and making threats to another party on the property.

Hicks initially did not comply with deputies’ verbal commands to show his hands, but deputies were able to detain him without further incident.

After Hicks was secured, the victim advised she had arrived home to find several items missing from her home and that she had walked to another home on the property where Hicks was located, at which time a physical altercation ensued.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Hicks had assaulted the victim, choking her with one hand while holding a firearm in the other. The victim’s home was found to have multiple items damaged or destroyed, with multiple bullet holes located along the home’s walls.

Three firearms taken from the home were recovered, one of which was discovered lying in the field near the place Hicks had been standing when deputies arrived.

Holmes County EMS arrived on scene to evaluate Hicks, who was later transported to the Holmes County Jail.

Hicks is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic strangulation by battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and resisting an officer without violence.