One charged with meth possession following traffic stop

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay woman is charged with drug possession as a result of a traffic stop conducted on Highway 79, just north of Highway 2.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the driver, 55-year-old Terrie L. Allen.

During the course of that interaction, Allen advised the deputy there was a glass pipe under her seat that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. While retrieving the pipe from where Allen stated it would be, the deputy also located a container that held methamphetamine.

Allen is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.