McDonald obit

Mrs. Frances Louise Sellers McDonald, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 23, 2019 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

She was born December 30, 1946 in Spalding County Georgia to the late Jack Adams and Ida Mae Buffington Adams.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Sellers and one sister, Peggy Adams.

Mrs. Frances is survived by her husband, Donnis McDonald of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Deborah Fonder and husband Gene of Green Bay, WI; one son, Joseph Matthew Crowder and girlfriend Bridget of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Jimmy Adams and wife Denise of Barnesville, GA, Johnny Adams of Orchard Hill, GA and Ernest Adams of Orchard Hill, GA; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Crystal and Wesley; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.