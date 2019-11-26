Cottondale man arrested for drugs while out on bond

A Cottondale man is back behind bars for meth less than a year after previous drug charge arrest.

46-year-old Mark Sisson was arrested by a Washington County Sheriff’s K9 unit during a November 8th traffic stop on Joiner Road in Chipley. Sisson, the driver of a maroon GMC truck, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and two glass pipes.

Sisson was booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time of his arrest, Sisson was out on bond on previous drug-related charges.

K9 Kash assisted in the arrest.