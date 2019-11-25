Kirkland obit

Frances Kirkland, 80 of Esto, Florida entered into her Heavenly home Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Frances was born in Holmes County, Florida on January 24, 1939. A graduate of Holmes County High School, Mrs. Frances retired as a manager with Sears Corporation and then from Dillard’s Department Store in Dothan. She was Director of the Two Toe Tom Festival in Esto for a number of years and a member of First Baptist Church of Esto. Mrs. Frances loved crafts and loved making things for others.

A Home-going service will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Byron Faircloth and Bro. Robert Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Esto Community Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her parents, James Omer “J.O.” Wells and Liszzie Pearl Watford Wells, three brothers Alfred, Malcom and Billy Wells, three sisters Inez Galloway, Lynette Crutchfield, Jeanette Wells Berry.

She is survived by two sisters Martha Register, Marianna, Louise McGowan, Esto and a host of nieces and nephews.