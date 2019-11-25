Gas price update

Florida gas prices have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 3.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 2.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

November 25, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 25, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

November 25, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 25, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

November 25, 2014: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

November 25, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

November 25, 2012: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

November 25, 2011: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

November 25, 2010: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

November 25, 2009: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

“Gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as motorists gear up to hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the busiest autumn holiday. With a 7% rise in travelers this year, the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Motorists who shop around for the next fill up this week could potentially shave 20-50 cents per gallon off their expense by shopping around- be wary of crossing state lines, especially between California and Arizona or Nevada in the West, Illinois and Missouri or Iowa in the Midwest, Pennsylvania and Delaware or New Jersey in the East, and Florida and Alabama in the South. Some of these borders can cost or save motorists 25-95 cents per gallon, so pay attention- we recommend downloading a price-comparison app like GasBuddy to find easy savings that can be better spent on Black Friday deals!”