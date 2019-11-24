Durfee obit

Kathleen Alice Lacey Durfee, age 63 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 19, 2019 at her residence.

Kathleen was born on February 12, 1956 in Malden, Massachusetts to Paul and Esther Burgess Lacey. She will be remembered for her kindness, outgoing spirit, and for the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time reading, listening to her favorite artists, Elvis and Luke Bryan, and loved to tear up the dance floor. She was always the life of the party and known for her “Woody Woodpecker” laugh. Kathleen came from humble beginnings, overcoming homelessness, but always remembered where she came from. She relished the opportunity to serve others volunteering with The Bread of Life and other charitable organizations. She loved butterflies and their symbolism of new beginnings. Kathleen will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Esther Lacey; three brothers: Christopher Lacey, Daniel Lacey, and Robert Lacey; one sister: Susan Loder.

She is survived by her son: Thomas Durfee and wife Jennifer Greeke of Gloucester, Massachusetts; daughter: Paula Hopper and husband Shaun Hopper of Panama City, Florida; boyfriend of 10+ years: Daryl Bray of Chipley, Florida; four brothers: David Lacey, Steven Lacey, William Lacey, and Paul Lacey, all of Massachusetts; two sisters: Patricia Clarkson of Massachusetts, Nancy Bradley of Michigan; four grandchildren: Jayden Vail, Johntavious McKenzie, Jeremiah McKenzie, and Trinity McKenzie.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.