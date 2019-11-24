Daughter takes on project in honor of mom’s memory

submitted by Glenda Wilson

Ri McGlamery accepted the position of chairman of the Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park. A second daughter, Camille, is assisting her sister. Ri’s mother, Jo McGlamery, was one of the original volunteers that helped establish the garden 30 years ago. The garden has not gotten the yearly attention it required, particularly with the droughts and unusual weather of recent years. The Chipley Garden Club accepted the challenge of restoration with Ri as chair.

On October 31 the job of cleaning out the overgrown areas was undertaken. There was much preparation, re which plants to use as the state park required only native plants be used. Then which butterflies visit our area and what are the nectar and host plants needed? Was there water available, soil test necessary, and where to purchase native plants?

The Washington County Master Gardeners decided to join this worthwhile endeavor and donated a considerable number of native plants.

On November 23 the fun began and plants were planted. Some plants that had survived were identified and left in place. Matthew Orwat, horticulturist, obtained signs to be used as the goal for this garden is not only to provide beauty, food and host plants for butterflies, but as an educational tool for the public and visitors of the state park.

Thus the plants will have plaques displaying the common name as well as the botanical name of each plant. In place is a sign honoring one of the founders, Mrs. Joyce Carter, with pictures of the butterflies that might be seen in the park.

On your next visit to Falling Waters State Park, check out the butterfly garden and count the colorful butterflies frolicking among red, yellow, blue and white flowers. If you visit in the winter, just make a note to return in the spring to see these beautiful colors. You may decide to establish your own garden … it also serves a therapeutic function while watching the seasonal changes of the plants or the metamorphosis of butterflies.