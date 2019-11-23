Taylor obit

Jolene Holley Taylor, 77 of Cottondale, Florida went home to be with the Lord, November 23, 2019 at the Washington Rehab and Nursing Center.

Jolene was born in Jackson County, Florida on September 17, 1942 to Joseph and Jewell Holley. She retired from Cottondale Elementary School where she worked as secretary and bookkeeper. She was also a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Jewell Holley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Farrell Taylor of Cottondale, Florida; son: David Taylor and wife Sheila of Cottondale, Florida; sister: Glenda Henley of Campbellton, Florida; 2 grandchildren: John and Cait Taylor both of Cottondale, Florida.

Funeral services will be held 2PM Monday, November 25, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Revs. Rich Elligson and Lee Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Piney Grove Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Lottie Moon Mission Offering.