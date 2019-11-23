Tanton obit

Truman O’Neil Tanton, age 83, went to see his Lord on November 22, 2019.

He was born and raised near Bonifay, Florida and entered the Navy as a teenager to serve his country. Once he retired from the Navy he continued his service of the US Government as an employee of the Post Office and retired as a Post Master in Black, AL. Once retired he pursued his love of farming and spending time with family.

He is preceded in his death by his parents, James and Jewel Tanton, three brothers, James M., Norman and Kermit Tanton, one sister, Merle Redmon, and one great-grandson, Drew Dillard.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Joyce of Black, AL, a son and his wife, Tim and Denise Tanton of Black, AL, two daughters and their husbands, Karen and Jerry Yarbrough of Samson, AL and Lisa and Mark Whitaker of Huntsville, AL and six grandchildren Bo and Keri Tanton, Cincinnati, OH, Stephanie and Nate Minges, Cincinnati, OH, Amber and Steven Seigler, Columbia, SC, Mark and Danielle Whitaker, Decatur, AL, Brandon and Nicole Dillard, Hartford, AL, and Scott Dillard, Hartford, AL, as well as 17 great grandchildren. He was a man of great faith and he loved his Florida Gators. We will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, November 25, 2019 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow with military honors in the New Effort Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or Veterans Assistance Foundation, www.vafvets.org.