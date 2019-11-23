Stevens obit

Mr. Richard Joseph Stevens, 66 of Chipley, Florida died on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Wednesday, June 24, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster Stevens and Evelyn Middlebrooks Snaidman, son, Christopher Stevens, sister, Patricia Everett, step brother, Jimmy Snaidman.

Surviving are sons, Michael Stevens of Chipley, FL, Mathew Stevens of Panama City, FL and Andrew Stevens of Dothan, AL, daughter, Amber Stevens; half sisters, JoAnn Patty and husband Jeff of Rome, GA and Cindy Freeman and husband Chip of Rome, GA, step brother, Robert Snaidman and wife Ida of Bonifay, FL, step sister, Susan Williams of Chipley, FL,4 grandchildren, Logan Stevens, Zoey Stevens, Christopher Stevens, Daniel Howard.

The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with a procession at 11:00 AM to Bonifay Cemetery for an Internment Service with Sims Funeral Home directing.

Donations can be made in Mr. Stevens name to any local dog shelter or ASPCA.