Old fashioned Christmas celebration in Chipley

The holiday season is upon us and the Chipley Christmas Fest is gearing up to bring together a family-friendly celebration in downtown Chipley. This year’s event will take place on Friday, December 6, from 4-8 pm.

The Holiday Stroll will be back again this year. Come out and do your Christmas shopping locally and you are sure to find some unique gift ideas and holiday discounts. Also, don’t miss the Christmas Marketplace where you find local arts and crafts vendors selling their wares.

The Annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 pm (line-up is at 4:30 pm at the old CHS track on North Railroad Avenue) and is a lighted parade. Parade applications may be obtained at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce (672 5th Street) or on their Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/Chipley-Christmas-Fest-Parade-1498842267061386/) or on the Washington County Tourist Development page (https://visitwcfla.com/events/chipley-christmas-fest/).

There will be plenty of other activities this year as well including FREE Carriage Rides, FREE Photos with Santa at the gazebo at the Farmer’s Market complex, children’s activities and games, snow machines, FREE pony rides, and FREE inflatable slide and obstacle course.

Classic Christmas music will be drifting through the Farmer’s Market complex all evening along with wandering local church carolers. The Washington County Historical Society will also hold an open house during the festivities, so stop in and see all the wonderful displays. Food and drink vendors will also be available.

Join us for a wonderful night filled with Christmas magic! For more information or to become a vendor, please contact 850.703.3656 or chipleychristmasfest@gmail.com.