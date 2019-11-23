Norris obit

Mrs. Else Rosa Norris, age 90, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 22, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born March 21, 1929 in Bolheim, West Germany to the late Eduard Maier and Anna Dorothea Allgoewer Maier.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Norris was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerhard Maier and Hans Maier and one sister, Marianne Maier.

Mrs. Norris is survived by her husband of 56 years, Billie Paul Norris, retired PSG Army 1945-1969, WWII, Korean and Vietnam Veteran with a Purple Heart of Bonifay, FL; one son, Charles Norris of Graceville, FL; two grandchildren, Jeffery Norris and Ashley Duggar both of Graceville, FL; two great-grandchildren, Eli Duggar and Isaac Duggar both of Graceville, FL; two brothers, Georg Maier and Werner Maier both of Germany; one sister, Gisela Haemmerle of Jacksonville Beach, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, Florida in charge of arrangements.