Melvin James Jock passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a dedicated family man, and loved his family through and through. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran serving the Army’s Special Forces. A service shall he held at Wausau Assembly of God on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Melvin is survived by his fiancé Pamela Stojka and her family, Brittany Stojka, grandson Rowan Stojka, John Michael Stojka and his grandsons Caeden and Lane Stoka and granddaughter’s Calynn Parker and Addie Halsey, and Joshua Stojka, Melvin’s daughter Melanie Jock-Bjerke and husband Dustin Bjerke, grandkids Trevor Bjerke and Taylor Bjerke, Heather Jock and grandson Tori Anderson, step-son, Neil Moss and six brothers and sisters.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Jock, mother, Elmyra Jock, father, Francis Jock and brothers, Charles and Robert Jock.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

