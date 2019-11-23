Comcast seeking scholarship applications from Florida high school seniors

PANAMA CITY – Comcast invites high school seniors across Florida to apply for the Comcast Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program, which recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding community service, exceptional academic performance, and strong leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.

Since 2001, Comcast NBCUniversal has awarded more than $33 million in scholarships to approximately 30,000 students to help them pursue higher education. For the 2019-2020 school year, Comcast awarded $236,000 in scholarships to 90 Florida students attending nearly 50 different colleges and universities, including Florida State University, University of Florida and University of South Florida.

“We believe in developing the next generation of leaders, and that starts with excelling in the classroom as well as making a positive impact in our communities,” said Derek Cooper, Vice President of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in Florida. “We look forward to seeing the incredible caliber of applicants and another great year of recognizing our Leaders and Achievers scholars across Florida.”

High school seniors who meet the eligibility requirements can learn more and apply for the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship at comcastleadersandachieversscholarship.com. Email leadersandachievers@scholarshipamerica.org or call 1-800-537-4180 with questions.

Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must:

Have a demonstrated commitment to community service, outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership

Reside in a community served by Comcast and/or participating NBCUniversal or Telemundo markets. Eligibility will be determined by zip code in the online application.

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university in the United States for the entire 2020-2021 academic year

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

Be enrolled as a high school senior

Demonstrate financial need

The application deadline is Friday, December 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EST.