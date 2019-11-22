Robbery suspect arrested

The Chipley Police Department announces the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an August 21st robbery. Willie Crockett, 44, of Starke Florida was identified as the suspect and was arrested on November 12, 2019 in Bay County, Florida and is being held without bond on charges related to this incident.

On August 21, 2019, the Chipley Police Department was dispatched to 1664 Main Street in regards to robbery. At approximately 2:15 p.m. an unknown individual approached the victim who was cutting grass at the Catholic Church in Chipley. The suspect in this case held the victim at gun point and relieved him of his valuables. The suspect then tied the victim to a fence behind the church and departed on the victim’s truck pulling a trailer containing the lawn equipment.

The investigation that ensued led to the discovery of the victim’s vehicle in Alachua County Florida. Other investigative leads led to the identification of Crockett as the suspect in this case. Crockett at his time of arrest had multiple warrants from varying jurisdictions to include warrants generated from this case.

Chief Thompson states, “This case is still on going and we are pursuing to obtain information related to Crockett and the location of stolen items from the victim.”

Crockett is currently being held on charges from the Chipley Police Department as follows:

Robbery

Aggravated Assault w/ a deadly weapon

Kidnapping

Criminal Mischief

Grand Theft (Auto)