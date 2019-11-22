Report of suspicious vehicle leads to arrest

Officers with the Chipley Police Department were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at McDonald’s on the morning of November 20. McDonald’s employees had reported a vehicle that was circling the parking lot and parked in the south side lot.

Offices arrived on scene and observed the vehicle parked on the south side parking lot bearing a Georgia tag. The officer made contact with the suspicious vehicle and driver. During the course of the investigation the officer was provided with three different names as identifying information. The driver was identified as Brittany A. Cope, 22, of Chipley.

Cope was subsequently placed under arrest after the discovery of active warrants for her arrest. Following the arrest, officers discovered the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle consisting of methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Cope was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the active warrant and new charges as follows:

Resisting an Officer

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug paraphernalia