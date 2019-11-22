Jean Everett Lane, age 91, passed away in Franklin, TN on Tuesday, November 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Loranzie Everett, her daughter, Marie Johnson Brady, and siblings Rayford Everett, Theron Everett, and Ann Everett Williams.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Richard R. Brady of Franklin, TN, granddaughter Stephanie Marie Cousins (Jason) of Walland, TN, grandson Richard Scott Brady (Joy) of Franklin, TN, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Jean was the eldest Everett daughter whose father founded Chipley’s well-known turpentine still near the Hard Labor Creek area. In the early 1960’s she relocated to Mobile, AL where she resided for nearly 50 years. She later moved to Maryville, TN and then to Franklin, TN to enjoy her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was affectionately called “Mimi” by her loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, FL on Sunday, November 24, at 2:30 p.m. A private graveside service for family will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

